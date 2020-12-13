Video | Kevin Holland issues a challenge to Khamzat Chimaev

UFC middleweight contender Kevin Holland has issued a challenge to Khamzat Chimaev, challenging him to a fight at next week’s UFC Vegas 17.

Holland is one of the most active fighters on the UFC roster. Since May, Holland has fought five times in the Octagon, winning all five of those fights, including a brutal KO win over Ronaldo Souza at UFC 256 that should cement his place in the top-15 of the UFC middleweight division. Not surprisingly considering how often Holland likes to fight, he used his post-fight interview after the win over Souza as an opportunity to call out another fighter who likes to step into the cage as often as possible in Chimaev.

Chimaev is currently booked to fight Leon Edwards in the main event of UFC Fight Island on January 20, but Holland decided to call his shot on Twitter, anyway.

See ya next week?! #ufc #callbigmouth

Holland has said time and time again that he will fight anyone, anytime, anywhere, and so has Chimaev. So far, both men have lived up to the billing. Holland has already fought five times in seven months, which is just incredible for today’s modern standards, while Chimaev fought three times between July and September for the UFC. Both men love to stay active and fight as much as possible, so Holland calling Chimaev out isn’t totally unexpected given the frequency of how often he fights.

Then again, with Chimaev moving down to 170lbs to fight Edwards in his next fight, taking a short-notice fight against Holland might not be the best idea. It seems far more likely that the UFC would want Chimaev to just stick at welterweight for now considering he has a huge fight coming up next month. But if for whatever reason he is available to fight sooner, then Holland will be ready and waiting for him.

Do you think Khamzat Chimaev will accept the challenge of Kevin Holland?