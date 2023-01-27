Kenny Florian believes PFL’s best heavyweights “can hang” with Francis Ngannou if the promotion signs him

Kenny Florian, a commentator for the Professional Fighters League, believes the promotion’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou should the free agent sign with the PFL.

Once it was revealed Ngannou was free from his UFC contract many pointed to the PFL as a potential option. Ngannou had previously posted a picture with a family member wearing a PFL shirt and he also has a relationship with Ray Sefo who runs the promotion. With that, Florian is hoping Ngannou ends up signing with the PFL if he returns to MMA.

“I think signing Francis Ngannou would be massive – not only for the PFL, but for the sport,” Florian told MMA Junkie. “It’s going to get fighters to scratch their heads and go, ‘Hmm, maybe I could go over there.’ I think it would allow the PFL to get a ton of respect and eventually get even more great fighters.”

Not only does Kenny Florian think Francis Ngannou in the PFL would be massive for the sport, but he also thinks the promotion’s top heavyweights could hang with the former UFC champ. Although the likes of Ante Delija and Bruno Cappelozza aren’t as known, Florian likes there chances in the fight.

“Him fighting whoever ends up being the champion for the PFL I think would be really intriguing. As far as the heavyweight division, we may not have the same depth as the UFC in the heavyweight division, but I think the top three or four guys in the PFL, I think they can hang with a lot of the top three or four guys in the UFC, no question about it,” Florian said. “I think a lot of our heavyweights, whether we’re talking about Ante Delija, Bruno Cappelozza – we have a ton of talent in the PFL in the heavyweight division, and I think there’s a lot of intriguing matchups and potential for them against Francis Ngannou.”

Do you agree with Kenny Florian that the PFL’s best heavyweights can hang with Francis Ngannou?