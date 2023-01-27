Tony Ferguson claims he’s been asked to coach TUF opposite Conor McGregor: “I Choose You McKnacker”

Tony Ferguson says he will be coaching the next season of The Ultimate Fighter against Conor McGregor.

McGregor recently took to social media to announce he has been offered the opportunity to coach TUF, but the opponent was not revealed.

“This is a snap from the original ultimate fighter house. Where I coached vs urijah faber. This photo was just before the show tho. It was right before I won my first world title beating urijah team mate chad mendes around,” McGregor wrote on Instagram. “I then went on to coach the famous fight show straight after the fight. With a big black eye and a gash, my tricolor, and my new and first ever ufc gold belt, I waltzed into the notorious fight gym in Las Vegas. The slickest suits and shouts the show had ever seen before. On top of the silverware. And I coached my team to victory. Crazy. Some journey. I have just been offered to coach this role again. I like it. It is full immersion which is needed. I see fighters lining up. I know whats ahead I been ready motherfuckers.”

Immediately, many fans wondered if it would be Jorge Masvidal or Michael Chandler coaching opposite him. Yet, on Thursday, Tony Ferguson took to Twitter and suggested he has been offered to coach TUF against McGregor.

“I’ve Been Asked To Coach On TUF Against Ol’e Fathead, or Anyone Of My Choosing If That Cake-Eatin’ Sum’Bish’ Wouldn’t Show *mack* 🤦‍♂️ What A Vagina 🤣 Always Ready Anytime Anywhere,.. 📈 I Choose You McKnacker 🫵😎 @TheNotoriousMMA See Ewe🐑 Soon- Thee🏔️Champ 🤓 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # 🎣 pic.twitter.com/oLZ1GqYBZk — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) January 27, 2023

Whether or not Ferguson and McGregor will be the coaches of TUF is uncertain, but it would make a lot of sense. The two have taken shots at one another on social media for quite some time and having those two as coaches would no doubt help the TV rating for TUF.

Tony Ferguson (25-8) is on a five-fight losing skid and is coming off a submission loss to Nate Diaz back at UFC 279. Prior to that, he was knocked out by Michael Chandler, and dropped back-to-back decisions to Beneil Dariush and Charles Oliveira. The losing streak started in May of 2020 when he suffered a TKO loss to Justin Gaethje for the interim belt.

