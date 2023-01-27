Thiago Moises says if Melquizael Costa didn’t tap at UFC 283 he would’ve broken “his face”, uncertain if the promotion gives him Paddy Pimblett

Thiago Moises was worried he wasn’t going to fight at UFC 283 in Brazil.

Moises was supposed to face Guram Kutateladze but the Georgian pulled out of the fight just weeks prior to the event. With that, Moises was worried the UFC wouldn’t find him a replacement, but they ultimately did as he took on UFC newcomer Melquizael Costa.

“They told me I would get a replacement. But, the days were passing by and it was getting closer to the event and I started to get worried,” Moises said to BJPENN.com. “But, my manager told me don’t worry and keep training. That’s what I did and I’m glad I kept focused as they found me a really tough opponent.”

Although Moises didn’t have much time to prepare for Costa, Thiago says the game plan was the same for the newcomer as it was going to be for Kutateladze. The Brazilian says the plan was going to get the fight to the mat and ultimately get a submission.

Once Thiago Moises got the fight to the mat in the second round at UFC 283, he got ahold of Costa’s chin. Once that happened, Moises knew his squeeze was tight and Costa would either tap or have his face broken.

“The game plan was the same as it was for Guram which was to get it to the ground and end the fight with my grappling,” Moises said. “But, the plan was a little different because I was training for an orthodox guy and Costa was a southpaw. So, I had to make some adjustments on how to get the fight to the ground… When I got around his chin, I knew right away it was over. I had a lot of torque so I knew if he didn’t tap I was going to break his face.”

Ultimately, Moises did get the submission win and after the victory, he called out Paddy Pimblett. However, the Brazilian isn’t sure the UFC will give him Pimblett. Instead, he says the plan is to fight on every Brazil card going forward.

“I know they are having more cards in Brazil. The goal now is to fight on every single card that is in Brazil,” Moises concluded. “For me, it doesn’t matter who they give me. I did call out Paddy so I would like that fight. But, I’m not sure if they’d give me him.”

Would you like to see Thiago Moises vs. Paddy Pimblett?