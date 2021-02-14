KB Bhullar to return to the Octagon in May against Andreas Michailidis

A middleweight encounter between KB Bhullar (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and Andreas Michailidis (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) is slated for later this spring, multiple sources with knowledge of the situation told BJPENN.com. The sources asked for anonymity since the news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

No word yet on the official location, but the two 185-pound fighters are expected to lock horns on May 1 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the UFC APEX facility.

The 32-year-old Greek fighter Michailidis made his promotional debut in July, on just 10 days’ notice when he fought the former light heavyweight Cage Warriors belt-holder, Modestas Bukauskas. The latter ultimately TKO’d Michailidis in 5 minutes.

Michailidis eventually had another fight booked in November, against Antonio Arroyo, but the fight fell through due to an injury sustained by the European athlete during his training camp.

“The Spartan” is now set to fight at his natural weight class, and he’ll try once again to put Greece on the MMA map.

“I am the second Greece-born athlete, but I am the first guy to actually make it to the UFC from Greece,” Michailidis said in a previous interview. “I didn’t move somewhere else to make it to the UFC, like the United States. Over the years, I have traveled to the Allstars Training Center in Sweden for my camps but day-to-day I live and train in Greece at EFL MMA. Now that Greece is on the map of the MMA world, I think in the near future you will see that there are many competitive fighters in Greece.”

Canada’s own KB Bhullar is about to make his sophomore UFC fight, as well. He shares a similar UFC debut with his next foe as the Canadian was also stopped in the first round of his first fight with the promotion.

Both 185 pounders will now try and bounce back on track on May 1. The event is going to be headlined by a light heavyweight clash between Dominick Reyes and Jiri Prochazka.