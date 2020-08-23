Andreas Michailidis set to return on November 14 against Antonio Arroyo

A middleweight scrap between Andreas Michailidis (12-4 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and Antonio Arroyo (9-3 MMA, 0-1 UFC) is slated for later this fall, sources with knowledge of the situation told BJPENN.com. The sources asked for anonymity since the news hasn’t been officially confirmed yet.

No word yet on the official location, but the two 185-pound fighters are expected to lock horns on November 14 in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the UFC APEX facility.

The 31-year-old Greek fighter recently made his promotional debut on just 10 days’ notice, when he fought English-Lithuanian light heavyweight Modestas Bukauskas. The latter eventually TKO’d Michailidis at the end of the first round.

“The Spartan” is now set to fight at his own weight class, under the limit of 185 pounds and he’ll try once again to put Greece on the MMA map.

“I am the second Greece-born athlete, but I am the first guy to actually make it to the UFC from Greece,” Michailidis said in a previous interview. “I didn’t move somewhere else to make it to the UFC, like the United States. Over the years, I have traveled to the Allstars Training Center in Sweden for my camps but day-to-day I live and train in Greece at EFL MMA. Now that Greece is on the map of the MMA world, I think in the near future you will see that there are many competitive fighters in Greece.”

Brazil’s own Antonio Arroyo has a fight under the UFC banner, as well. The two-time Dana White Contender Series alum fought and lost against André Muniz in November 2019. He was then set to compete again in February, against Trevin Giles, but he was eventually hospitalized due to some weight cut issues.

Both Michailidis and Arroyo are now set to square off for their sophomore UFC fights. Who do you think will win this scrap? Drop a comment in the section below.