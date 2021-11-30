Kayla Harrison on a potential Amanda Nunes fight: “It’s just business”

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison spoke on a potential Amanda Nunes fight, suggesting that “it’s just business.”

Harrison is currently a free agent and she has spoken to several MMA promotions including the UFC, Bellator, and PFL about fighting there in 2022. If Harrison ends up in the UFC, she would likely be next to fight the UFC women’s featherweight champion Nunes, who is her teammate at American Top Team. Despite being teammates, though, this is the fight game, and as Harrison told MMAjunkie.com in a recent interview, “it’s just business.”

“Personally, I love Amanda; I think she’s amazing. I don’t want to piss off all of our teammates and coaches, and everyone have to, like, pick a side. That would be terrible, sh*tty. And listen, the UFC, I am also at that point in my life where I know my worth and I know my value and we’ll see what happens, you know? Of course, the greatest compliment I can give to Amanda is that I want to fight her, but I want to fight her and then, like, we all go out to eat after, you know? Like, there’s no animosity, … and I’ve been helping her train for Julianna Pena,” Harrison said. “There’s nothing I wouldn’t do for a teammate, and I feel like that to my core. That’s who I am as a person. It’s not personal out there, it’s just business, and it’s not done with malicious intention. It’s all nothing but good vibes for me, you know? I consider it an honor to be mentioned in the same sentence as her. You know, she’s the greatest of all time for a reason, and I put a lot of respect on that name, and I don’t call people the greatest of all time lightly, so it’s nothing but love for me.”

