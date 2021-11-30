Jan Blachowicz open to fighting Aleksandar Rakic next

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz says that he is open to fighting Aleksandar Rakic in his next fight inside the Octagon.

Blachowicz lost his belt last month at UFC 267 when he was submitted in the first round by Glover Teixeira in what was a big upset. It was a disappointing loss for Blachowicz, who was coming off of a huge win over Israel Adesanya in his last fight. But he is already looking to get back into the cage and get back on track. Although losing that fight to Teixeira was one of the low points of Blachowicz’s UFC career, he often bounces back well from losses, and the Pole is confident that he can make it back to the top of the mountain.

Of course, Blachowicz won’t be getting an immediate rematch since the loss to Teixeira was so one-sided, and with top contender Jiri Prochazka next in line for the belt. Instead, there is a good chance that Blachowicz could fight someone else next, and it appears there is a possibility that it could be Rakic, who is one of the top contenders in the 205lbs division.

Speaking to MMAFighting.com’s The MMA Hour, Blachowicz confirmed that the UFC has spoken to him about a fight against Rakic, and he admitted he is interested in the fight.

“I cannot tell you but I will not fight against Anthony Smith. I don’t choose opponents. Maybe (they asked about Aleksandar Rakic),” Blachowicz said. “It’s a good fight. He’s a strong, real fighter. All fighters in the UFC, top 10, top five, they are amazing fighters, and it’s a pleasure for me to fight against all of them. Rakic is good for the next fight but we will see.”

Do you want to see Jan Blachowicz fight Aleksandar Rakic for his next fight?