Kamaru Usman wants Georges St-Pierre next, believes he finishes him

Kamaru Usman is looking to score a fight with mixed martial arts legend Georges St-Pierre.

Usman is coming off of his first title defense in the main event of UFC 245 where he TKO’d Colby Covington in the fifth round. Although there are contenders like Leon Edwards and Jorge Masvidal out there, “The Nigerian Nightmare” wants St-Pierre.

He believes a fight with St-Pierre would be massive and it is a scrap he believes he would not only win, but he could finish.

“Honestly, I’m an equal opportunity guy. I don’t really care who it is. If I had to choose, of course I wants Georges. I want GSP,” Kamaru Usman said to TMZ Sports. “One more win and I tie him for most consecutive wins [in the welterweight division] and how sweet would that be to actually get that win off of him? That would be an extremely exciting fight because I think we are the two hybrids of the welterweight division.

“Since the welterweight division has been going on, I think he and I are the two hybrids. When he came on the scene, he could do it all. Systematically break guys down to make the fight look easy. I just think that I’m a better level of that. I’ve got the power, I’ve got the cardio, I’ve got the strength, I’ve got the speed. So I think it’s a big, big, big fight, and all due respect to Georges, but I think I finish him.”

Georges St-Pierre retired from MMA earlier this year and last fought at UFC 217 when he submitted Michael Bisping to become the middleweight champion and hold a title in a second weight class. There have been talks of “GSP” vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, yet the UFC was not interested in making that fight. Whether or not they are interested in Kamaru Usman vs. St-Pierre remains to be seen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.