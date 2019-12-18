Ali Abdelaziz praises Colby Covington for UFC 245 performance

The bad blood between Ali Abdelaziz and Colby Covington may be a thing of the past.

Abdelaziz and Covington got into it after UFC 235 at a Las Vegas buffet and have since trashed each other in interviews. Yet, following UFC 245 where “Chaos” suffered a fifth-round TKO loss to Abdelaziz’s client in Kamaru Usman, the manager took to Twitter to praise the former interim champ.

I just want to say Colby Covington can fight

Love him or hate him you cannot take this from him

Much respect to him and the whole ATT team

Things got a little bit ugly but we are 0 grudges , life is going on — Ali Abdelaziz (@AliAbdelaziz00) December 17, 2019

Covington and Usman put on the Fight of the Night at UFC 245 in what was a back-and-forth affair that exceeded expectations.

In the fight, Colby Covington suffered a fractured jaw in the third round. Still, ‘Choas’ proceeded to fight on. He was also winning the bout on one judges scorecards heading into the fifth round. But, it was Usman Who ultimately prevailed by securing a TKO finish in round five.

It was a very impressive performance from Covington even though he did not agree with the stoppage. Before the loss, “Chaos” defeated Robbie Lawler in August by decision in a scrap he dominated. He also claimed interim gold when he edged out a decision over Rafael dos Anjos. He also has wins over Demian Maia and Max Griffin inside the Octagon.

For Abdelaziz’s client in Kamaru Usman, he says Leon Edwards is the most deserving contender but Jorge Masvidal may very well be next in line. Regardless, there is a very good chance “The Nigerian Nightmare” and Covington will meet again inside the Octagon.

