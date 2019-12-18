Khabib Nurmagomedov unsure if there will be any point of fighting after Tony Ferguson contest

Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn’t know if he will fight again after taking on Tony Ferguson at UFC 249.

The undefeated Dagestani lightweight champion has been hinting at retirement for quite some time now. His father has even advised him to retire young. Yet, on April 18 at UFC 249 in Brooklyn, New York, Nurmagomedov will put up his lightweight strap on the line against Ferguson.

For “The Eagle”, he isn’t sure when he will retire but knows the time is closing in and this could very well be his final fight.

“Well, we don’t have a plan for when we’re going to finish but I do know it is not over the mountains, as they say,” Khabib Nurmagomedov said a speaking engagement recently (via RT Sport). “That time is very close.

“I don’t want to think about the future, I still have to live to April, I still have to fight, I need to win. So, I don’t like to look too far ahead. Now we have an opponent, Tony Ferguson, a very serious opponent. And I think it’s necessary to have this fight then we’ll sit down and think about what’s next.

“We’ll consider whether there’s any point in fighting any more. There will always be a reason to fight, money. But will we need it? We’ll think about it. I feel good now. I’m 31 and it’s a very good age to fight, and for sport. I’m far from retirement age, but it’s around the corner.”

Khabib Nurmagomedov has been linked to a possible rematch with Conor McGregor barring they both win their upcoming fights. However, ‘The Eagle’ remains solely focused on his upcoming match with ‘El Cucuy’.

“I always rate my chances higher than those of my opponents since I can’t approach a fight with uncertainty,” Nurmagomedov said. “I think I’m a lot better than him at wrestling, I’m much better than him physically. I’m tougher than him, and I haven’t lost yet, unlike him.

“Unlike him I haven’t been knocked down yet. He has, I believe seven UFC knockdowns, a lot of falls from punches. So I can hit, I’m going to hit him especially hard.”

Whether or not this will be Khabib Nurmagomedov’s final MMA fight is to be seen.

What do you make of Khabib Nurmagomedov saying Tony Ferguson could be his final fight? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/17/2019.