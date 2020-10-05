Alexander Hernandez vs. Chris Gruetzemacher set for UFC event on Halloween

Alexander Hernandez is looking to return to the win column in Las Vegas on Halloween.

Multiple sources have told BJPENN.com that Hernandez will take on Chris Gruetzemacher on October 31.

Hernandez is coming off a TKO loss to Drew Dober back in May, marking his second loss in three fights. The 28-year-old stormed onto the scene with a short-notice 42-second knockout win over Beneil Dariush. He then followed that up with a decision win over Olivier Aubin-Mercier to go 2-0. Hernandez then welcomed Donald Cerrone back to the lightweight division and suffered the first loss of his career as “Cowboy” TKO’d him in the second round. He also has a win over Francisco Trinaldo.

Chris Gruetzemacher, meanwhile, has not fought since 2018 at UFC 223 when he TKO’d Joe Lauzon. Since then, he was scheduled to face Beneil Dariush in November of 2018 but pulled out due to an injury. Gruetzemacher was then set to fight Jesus Pinedo in March but he tore his ACL.

This is a crucial fight for both men as Alexander Hernandez is looking to get back on track and get some momentum behind him again. For Chris Gruetzemacher, it is a chance to get another win over a name and potentially earn a ranked opponent next time out.

The Halloween event is now as follows:

Anderson Silva vs. Uriah Hall

Maurice Greene vs. Greg Hardy

Amir Albazi vs. TBD

Cortney Casey vs. Priscila Cachoeira

Bobby Green vs. Thiago Moises

Aaron Phillips vs. Adrian Yanez

Dustin Jacoby vs. Justin Ledet

Sean Strickland vs. TBD

Krzysztof Jotko vs. Makhmud Muradov

Andre Fili vs. Bryce Mitchell

Miles Johns vs. Kevin Natividad

Jason Witt vs. Cole Williams

Alexander Hernandez vs. Chris Gruetzemacher

The Oct. 31 card will take place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Who do you think will win, Alexander Hernandez or Chris Gruetzemacher?