Kamaru Usman shares his thoughts on Colby Covington’s victory over Jorge Masvidal at UFC 272: “Maybe down the line, I smesh”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has given his thoughts on Colby Covington’s big win over Jorge Masvidal.

Throughout the course of his time at the top of the welterweight division, Kamaru Usman has been able to beat everyone the UFC has put in his way – including Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal. He’s 2-0 against both men and last Saturday night, he was in attendance at the T-Mobile Arena to see them battle it out in what many described as one of the biggest grudge matches in UFC history.

Covington managed to get the better of his former American Top Team friend, ultimately coming out on top with a decision win. Shortly after the bout came to an end, Usman gave a brief summary of what went down and hinted at a trilogy fight against “Chaos” in the future.

"Maybe down the line, I smesh."@USMAN84kg says Colby may have earned a third shot at belt with his performance at #UFC272 pic.twitter.com/I4SUZhVdVk — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 6, 2022

“UFC 272 came to a close, as expected, I knew that Covington’s wrestling was gonna be the big difference. Masvidal had moments in there but Covington did his thing. So, you know, maybe down the line, I smesh.”

As much as we’d all enjoy seeing a third collision between these two rivals, it feels as if they’re heading in different directions for the time being. Covington has called out Dustin Poirier for a showdown later this year whereas Usman, in a surprising move, is pushing for a boxing match against Canelo Alvarez.

It’s not unheard of for crossover fights like this to happen but with Leon Edwards waiting for his title shot, it may be a while before anything gets confirmed.

