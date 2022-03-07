Colby Covington explains why Jorge Masvidal should be thanking him for UFC 272 main event slot: “He was supposed to fight Edward Scissorhands 3 fights down”

Colby Covington believes Jorge Masvidal should be thanking him following their main event slot at UFC 272.

Last Saturday night, Colby Covington finally put an end to his rivalry with Jorge Masvidal once and for all. The man known as “Chaos” tore through his former friend with a dominant decision win, and while he did have to overcome some adversity in the fourth round, he still managed to come out looking like a star in the welterweight division.

Originally, Masvidal had been scheduled to take on Leon Edwards back at UFC 269 – only for an injury to rule him out of the contest.

In the eyes of Covington, he should be praised for giving Masvidal the chance to once again fight in a PPV main event.

“The guy [Masvidal] is irrelevant. I don’t want to hear any more about him. He was lightning in a bottle. [He] shouldn’t even have been here in the first place, but he’s lucky he got the main event tonight. Because they were going to bury him on the card. He was supposed to fight Edward Scissorhands three fights down, you know? I brought him to a main-event pay-per-view fight, so he should be thanking me and count his chickens.”

Quotes via Sportskeeda

The path forward for both men isn’t entirely clear, although Covington did state that he wants to throw down with Dustin Poirier – even if the feeling isn’t exactly mutual.

On the flip side, the man known as “Gamebred” will head back to the drawing board as he comes to terms with his third straight UFC defeat.

What do you think would have happened if Leon Edwards had been Jorge Masvidal’s opponent? When will we next see Colby Covington compete inside the Octagon? Let us know your thoughts on their feud and more down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!