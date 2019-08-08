Kamaru Usman says Leon Edwards is ‘dark horse’ to get next title shot

Kamaru Usman’s first title defense is far from official. ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ captured the UFC’s coveted welterweight strap this past March, defeating Tyron Woodley via unanimous decision.

After Colby Covington beat Robbie Lawler in the main event of UFC Newark, UFC president, Dana White said “Chaos” was next for the title shot. Yet, that may not be the case anymore. According to Usman, Leon Edwards is a dark horse and could very well get the next title shot.

“I would think so, but this is one thing that I’ve learned over the years, is that until it’s finally signed by both parties and hey, that’s gonna happen, nothing’s official yet,” Kamaru Usman said to Chael Sonnen on his podcast. “Because they’ve said time and time again, ‘Hey, this guy’s next and it didn’t happen. That guy’s next, and it didn’t happen. So, you know, I would like to think it’s between those three. But, I would say more a dark horse is Leon Edwards, who just kind of thrust himself into the mix. So, I would give it a four-man circus right now going on.”

Leon Edwards is riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off of a dominating performance over Rafael dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4. Following the fight, he called for a fight against Jorge Masvidal, or a rematch against Kamaru Usman.

Edwards and Usman originally fought back in 2015 at UFC on FOX 15, where the now champion beat the Englishman by decision.

Whether or not Edwards gets the next title shot is to be seen.

For now, all signs pointed to Colby Covington getting the next title opportunity. But until contracts are official, this is definitely something to keep an eye on.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/07/2019.