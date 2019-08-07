Frankie Edgar releases statement on move down to bantamweight

Frankie Edgar has decided that his next fight will be at bantamweight.

The future UFC Hall of Famer, Edgar, used to be the promotions lightweight champion. Yet, he was severely undersized for that division and in 2013 dropped down to featherweight.

At 145-pounds, Edgar was still undersized, as he is only 5’6″ with a 68″ reach, but he still had success. He was a perennial contender and had three title fights in the 145lbs division. However, following his loss to Max Holloway at UFC 240, he decided the time was now to drop down another 10-pounds and move to bantamweight.

“The Answer” took to Instagram to release a quick statement on his move to the bantamweight division.

“The cat’s out of the bag! I’ve been reluctant to cut down my whole career but I feel like now is the time,” he wrote. Excited for a new beginning!”

Edgar has not always been open to moving down to 135-pounds. In an interview before his fight against Max Holloway, he said he could make the weight, but it would need to be for the title.

“I think I could make 135, it obviously wouldn’t be fun. But, yeah we have to see what is on the line,” Frankie Edgar said to BJPENN.com. “I wouldn’t go down to fight anybody, it would have to be for the title or have some title implications.”

What changed from then to now is unknown. However, there is a bevy of options for him to make his debut against, and some big fights for him like Urijah Faber, Dominick Cruz, and several others.

Regardless, when Frankie Edgar makes the walk to Octagon as a bantamweight, he will now be fighting people his own size which should do wonders for him.

Who do you want to see Frankie Edgar fight in his bantamweight debut later this year? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 8/07/2019.