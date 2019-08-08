Colby Covington receives radio-show ban following verbal dispute with Miesha Tate

Former UFC interim welterweight champion Colby Covington has received a radio-show ban following a verbal dispute with Miesha Tate.

While a guest on the “MMA Tonight” show on Sirius XM, Covington went off on Tate after she questioned how he went about promoting his fight with MMA legend Robbie Lawler at UFC Newark.

‘Cupcake’ questioned ‘Chaos’ as to why he had proclaimed Lawler as a “legend”, this after verbally bashing his previous opponents. Covington did not take well to those comments and responded by accusing Tate of talking behind his back in previous interviews.

“It gets back to me,” Colby Covington said (via MMAJunkie). “All the people say how (you say) negative thoughts about me, and how I’m this and that. I just think it’s very hypocritical, because I don’t think you’re a perfect person. You might have some skeletons in your closet, as well.”

Miesha Tate responded by saying that she wasn’t trying to personally attack Covington, but rather was just stating her low opinion of trash talk.

Still, Colby Covington (15-1 MMA) took things a step further by calling Tate a hypocrite who “got famous off losing to my girl Ronda Rousey” and “putting pictures on the internet”.

The former UFC women’s bantamweight champion, Miesha Tate, responded to Covington’s harsh criticism.

“I don’t even know what to say right now,” Tate said. “It’s kind of crazy that you would go on that level just because I have an opinion, that you as an American should have respect for the fact that at least I have the balls to say it to your face, and that’s my opinion, and I’m entitled to it. I did not put you down as a person. You put me down as a person.”

Co-host Ryan McKinnell would eventually intervene and when he did things just got worse.

“You realize that that’s part of her job description right? She’s transitioned to being an analyst to give her thoughts on the sport,” McKinnell said. “You are a part of the sport. You make headlines for controversy, and you also made headlines for the exciting fights you put on like you did Saturday? It’s not a personal vendetta against Colby Covington.”

‘Choas’ continued to defend his words.

“I’m not going to sugarcoat things,” Colby Covington said. “I’m telling you how it is, because I’m a real person. I’m not going to act like I’m not going to talk about it, when hey, you guys want to talk about me, here I am to defend myself. I came on the show to give you the best ratings you’re ever going to get.”

“Like the best ratings that UFC on ESPN got, which was the lowest-rated UFC on ESPN ever?” McKinnell fired back.

Colby Covington would go on to call the pair “jobbers” before being banned from the show for good by McKinnell.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 7, 2019