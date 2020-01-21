Kamaru Usman says ‘bum’ Jorge Masvidal is ‘doing everything possible to avoid taking this L’

Kamaru Usman believes Jorge Masvidal doesn’t want to fight him as he knows he would lose.

With both Usman and Masvidal coming off massive wins many assumed that fight would be next. Yet, according to the welterweight champion, he says the journeyman in “Gamebred” won’t take the fight.

For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor #OnceaBumalwaysaBum — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) January 20, 2020

“For all you real fans out there that know what’s up @GamebredFighter is doing everything possible to avoid taking this L. @danawhite has spoken so STFU and take this ass whooping like the journeyman you are and then you can go fight Conor. #OnceaBumalwaysaBum,” Kamaru Usman tweeted.

Although Usman believes Masvidal doesn’t want to fight him, Gamebred revealed earlier today that he is leaning towards fighting the welterweight champ next.

“That’d be good too, if Conor wanted to do that,” Masvidal said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “One of these guys is going to scrap with me. I’m leaning, right now, towards Usman, the way he’s been talking s**t. If Conor wants to get it done, it won’t be hard to get it done, but I’m not going to sit here and entertain bulls**t and stuff, you know? I just want to scrap.”

Kamaru Usman is coming off his first title defense where he TKO’d arch-rival Colby Covington in the fifth-round. It was a back-and-forth fight but Usman came out on top. Before that, he dominated Tyron Woodley at UFC 235 to win the welterweight title.

Usman is 11-0 inside the Octagon and riding a very impressive 15-fight winning streak.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, beat Nate Diaz at UFC 244 to win the BMF title in the main event. Before that, he knocked out Ben Askren in five seconds for the fastest knockout in promotional history. Gamebred started his year off with a KO win over Darren Till in London.

Although Usman says Masvidal doesn’t want to fight, it is “The Nigerian Nightmare” that is sidelined due to a hand injury. Whether or not the two will fight next is to be seen.

What do you make of Kamaru Usman’s comments saying Jorge Masvidal is avoiding taking this L? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.