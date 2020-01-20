VIDEO | Conor McGregor celebrates UFC 246 victory at Vegas night club

Conor McGregor got the win he sought at UFC 246, decimating his foe Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone in just 40 seconds. After partaking in several customary interviews, the next item on the Irishman’s agenda was his official afterparty, which went down at the Encore Beach Club at the Wynn Las Vegas.

Watch McGregor celebrate his big UFC 246 win with some drinks and dancing in the video below, shot by TMZ Sports (h/t Middle Easy).

<noscript><iframe title="Conor McGregor Parties Vegas Style After Winning UFC Match Against Donald Cerrone | TMZ Sports" width="696" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/lXJyzcY5_lQ?feature=oembed" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></noscript>

While McGregor has had his fair share of trouble outside the cage of late, it looks like he kept things under control at his after party. Fingers crossed, at least.

Prior to his win over Donald Cerrone, McGregor had not tasted victory since all the way back in November of 2016, when he knocked out Eddie Alvarez to become a simultaneous two-division UFC champion. After his win over Alvarez, he came up short in a blockbuster boxing match with undefeated legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2017, then tapped out to undefeated UFC lightweight champ Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018.

Despite his win drought, McGregor recently downplayed the significance of his losses, proclaiming he’s “never really been beaten.”

“Come on, I lost bleeding twice,” McGregor told ESPN post-fight. “I lost in a boxing match and then I tapped in an MMA fight. I’ve never really been beaten, let’s be real. You’ve never seen me beat, do you know what I mean? You beat a man by concussing him with blows to the nut, putting him down.

“Two matches… that narrative of ‘so long since a win…’ McGregor added. “I’ve been outside the game and sporadic with my commitment to it, but it’s good to be back, most certainly though.

Whatever the case, Conor McGregor certainly seems to have celebrated his win over Cerrone like an undefeated fighter. Were you impressed by his big win at UFC 246?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.