Michael Bisping believes Conor McGregor fights Nate Diaz next

Michael Bisping thinks Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz finally have their trilogy fight next.

After McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds the question of who is next for the Irishman is a big one. UFC president, Dana White made it clear he wants the Nurmagomedov rematch. Yet, Bisping says that won’t happen, instead, it will be Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3.

“I’ll tell you what’s going to happen, I guarantee he fights Nate Diaz next,” Michael Bisping said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “Masvidal and [Kamaru] Usman are probably going to fight each other. Khabib’s going to fight Tony in April, then it’s Ramadan. If he beats Tony, he’s not going to fight anytime soon. And Conor already teased Diaz, and that’s good business for everybody involved. Fans want to see it, everyone makes money, so that’s what’s going to happen. That’s my prediction.”

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz fought back at UFC 196 and UFC 202. In the first fight, it was the Stockton native who won by submission. In the rematch, it was McGregor who got his hand raised by decision in a fantastic fight which was back-and-forth. Both fights happened at welterweight and as soon as the rematch happened many wondered when we would be getting the trilogy which has still not happened since 2016.

McGregor is coming off a knockout victory over Cerrone, his first win since 2016. Before that, he lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 by submission in his return to the Octagon, this after his boxing match against Floyd Mayweather.

Nate Diaz, meanwhile, is coming off a doctor stoppage loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 for the BMF title. Before that, he made his return against Anthony Pettis where he won by decision.

Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3 would no doubt be a massive fight and it does make some sense. Whether or not it will happen is to be seen, but Michael Bisping thinks it will happen.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 1/20/2020.