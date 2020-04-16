Kamaru Usman ready to fight Jorge Masvidal on May 9 UFC card

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman says he’s ready to fight Jorge Masvidal on the May 9 UFC card if the promotion needs him to fight on it.

The UFC revealed its plans this week for the new UFC 249/UFC 250 card that will take place on May 9 at a location TBD. The card already has three title fights set for it, with Tony Ferguson taking on Justin Gaethje in the main event for the UFC interim lightweight title, Henry Cejudo vs. Dominick Cruz for the UFC bantamweight title in the co-main event, and Amanda Nunes vs. Felicia Spencer for the UFC women’s featherweight title, to boot.

On the surface, it appears the card is completely stacked and full, which would leave no room for another title fight, especially a huge title fight between Usman and Masvidal. Having said that, Usman is offering his service to fight on the card if the UFC wants him to. Speaking to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Usman said he’s willing to fight Masvidal on the May 9 card as long as he gets paid well to do so.

“I’m ready whenever. Like I said, as long as I’m compensated and you can quote me on this: I’m ready to rumble at any moment as long as I’m compensated. I am ready to rumble,” Usman said.

“So May 9 if something falls out, they need me to go, I’m ready to rumble. Just make sure I’m compensated.”

There’s still no telling if UFC 249/UFC 250 will even happen due to the restrictions placed on sporting events in the United States because of the coronavirus pandemic. But if the UFC really wants to stack the deck then adding a fourth title fight to the card would certainly be one way to do so.

Do you hope Kamaru Usman vs. Jorge Masvidal is added to the UFC card on May 9?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 4/16/2020.