Jorge Masvidal unloads on Kamaru Usman for threatening his manager

UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal unloaded on UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman for threatening his manager Abe Kawa on social media.

Usman and Masvidal are set to meet at International Fight Week in Las Vegas in July. The contract is not signed yet but is expected to be in the coming months.

On Twitter, a fan said that it didn’t sound like Masvidal wanted the fight. Masvidal’s manager Kawa responded and assured the fan that Masvidal indeed wants to get his hands on Usman. He also suggested Usman would lose badly to Masvidal, a comment which Usman didn’t like.

Check out below what Usman wrote to Kawa on Twitter, and what Masvidal responded with.

Keep talking shit Abe and you already know it’s gonna be #SlapTeam part 2. And you know what the fuck I’m talking about 😏 — KAMARU USMAN (@USMAN84kg) March 1, 2020

Shut the fuck up you beta bitch. You address civilians like that? You won’t touch anyone I’m cool with. Sign the contract already and I’ll see you in July. Stfu until then — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) March 1, 2020

It’s clear that Masvidal and Usman can’t wait to get their hands on each other. The two rivals are the best welterweights in the world right now and when they fight it’s expected to produce one of the biggest blockbuster pay-per-views of the year.

Masvidal is coming off of three straight stoppage wins over Nate Diaz, Ben Askren, and Darren Till which has catapulted him into legitimate superstardom in the UFC. As for Usman, he’s undefeated in the Octagon and is coming off of an amazing fight against Colby Covington which he won in the fifth round via TKO. These two have not stopped talking trash ever since UFC president Dana White revealed they would be fighting each other next, and now all they have to do is sign the contract.

