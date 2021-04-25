Kamaru Usman on his follow up shots on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261: “You know, those were super necessary.”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman reacted to his follow up shots on Jorge Masvidal at UFC 261: “You know, those were super necessary.”

Usman landed a right hand out of hell on the chin of Masvidal early in the second round that dropped “Gamebred” to the floor. Masvidal then rushed to the ground and landed several follow-up shots that left Masvidal on the ground cold. It was a nasty knockout, with the initial knockdown being brutal enough before the punches on the ground really put an end to Masvidal’s night as the champion Usman picked up yet another brutal knockout win.

Speaking to reporters following UFC 261, Usman commented on the follow-up shots, suggesting that, in the words of Masvidal himself, they were “super necessary.”

Usman on his followup shots on Masvidal: "I keep going until the ref pulls me off. And um. You know, those were super necessary.” #UFC261 — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) April 25, 2021

For Usman, this second win over Masvidal in the past 10 months proves once again beyond a doubt that he is the greatest welterweight fightrer in the world, and he could be the best of all time. UFC president Dana White earlier this week suggested that Usman was the “GOAT” at welterweight, which led to a lot of fans suggesting that it was still GSP. And while you could definitely argue that GSP is one of the best, Usman is right there with him.

As for what’s next for Usman, it seems like a rematch against Colby Covington could be next. Remember, Usman knocked out Covington when they fought at UFC 245 in December 2019. Two years later and the two rivals seem poised to meet again with the belt on the line for a second time between two of the best welterweights the sport has ever seen.

