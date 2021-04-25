Weili Zhang issues statement following title loss to Rose Namajunas at UFC 261

Weili Zhang has issued a statement following her title loss to Rose Namajunas at tonight’s UFC 261 event in Jacksonville, Florida.

Zhang (21-2 MMA) was returning to the Octagon for the first time since her thrilling split-decision victory over Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 248, which served as her first career title defense. The Chinese standout had captured the promotions 115-pound title with a first round TKO victory over Jessica Andrade back in August of 2019.

Meanwhile, Rose Namajunas (10-4 MMA) had entered tonight’s UFC 261 event with hopes of reclaiming the title she once held. ‘Thug Rose’ most had most previously competed at UFC 251 in July of 2020, where she earned revenge against Jessica Andrade by way of a split-decision victory.

Tonight’s UFC 261 co-headliner resulted in a nasty finish, as Namajunas was able to flatten Weili with a head kick early on the fight. Rose would follow up with ground and pound which prompted the referee to step in and stop the fight.

Official Result: Rose Namajunas def. Weili Zhang via KO at 1:18 of Round 1

Zhang had initially protested the stoppage, but appeared to calm down after seeing a replay of the fight-ending head kick.

Weili Zhang took to social media just moments ago where she issued the following statement on tonight’s loss, this while congratulating Rose Namajunas.

“I want to congratulate Rose on her victory . She bounced back from her defeat. I believe I will also come back, only beat a great champion, to become a legend, and beat a legend, I will become a new me. Before, my goal was to win the UFC championship, but today, I have a higher goal than that. Thank you! It’s normal to lose and win. That’s the UFC. Andrade, Joanna, Rose have all lost and they all come back and try again. I have deepened my understanding of UFC today. So I believe I can come back. Hopefully the UFC will schedule a rematch soon.” – Weili Zhang wrote on Instagram.

