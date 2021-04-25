Conor McGregor reacts to Chris Weidman’s gruesome injury at UFC 261: “Had to have been damaged over time without knowing”

Conor McGregor reacted to Chris Weidman’s gruesome injury at UFC 261, saying that it “had to have been damaged over time without knowing.”

Weidman’s leg broke on the very first kick he threw against Uriah Hall in their main card fight at UFC 261. It was a nasty injury, one of the worst we have ever seen in the UFC, and ironically was very similar to when the legend Anderson Silva broke his own leg on Weidman’s eight years ago. This leg break from Weidman was arguably worse as you could see the bone break through the skin. It was a horrible injury and we all wish Weidman the best as he will likely have a long road of recovery ahead of him after getting injured.

The day after Weidman broke his leg, the UFC’s biggest superstar McGregor took to his social media to comment on the injury and share his theory on why the injury happened.

Hoping Chris Weidman has full recovery! Never nice to see.

Crazy is the calf kick. No skill, balance, or flexibility, or anything does it take. It’s like watching a punt of a pig skin in the 50s. Up the yard!

Crazy how it can go either way. One great for you, or real bad against — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

He had to have a load of micro fractures in the leg possibly for it snap then. The placement of the kick was nice enough. It wasn’t fully checked. He hit the meat. Enough of it anyway. Had to have been damaged over time without knowing. Wear and tear.

Careful on them kicks lads! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 25, 2021

Weidman figures to be out quite some time as he mends up from his injury. As for McGregor, we will see “Notorious” return this summer when he fights Dustin Poirier again.

Do you agree with Conor McGregor about Chris Weidman’s leg injury?