Kamaru Usman on comparisons to Georges St-Pierre: “We’re both great in our own light”

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman doesn’t necessarily like being compared to Georges St-Pierre, saying they are both great fighters.

When Usman beat Gilbert Burns at UFC 258 in February, it gave him a 13-fight win streak at welterweight, which is one more than the legendary GSP achieved. That led to UFC president Dana White recently remarking that Usman has taken over from GSP as the “GOAT” at welterweight. It’s a title that Usman will take, but in the end he believes that both he and GSP are great fighters from two differently times in the sport’s history.

Speaking to UFC.com, Usman said that while he knows he’s great, he doesn’t like being compared to GSP and would hope that fans can appreciate both men for what they are.

“He was the man while I was looking at the sport and looking to get into the spor. So, as far as comparing legacies, I don’t because I wasn’t Georges St-Pierre. I wasn’t in the sport while he was competing, so I really don’t. I’m living in my moment and seeing what I’m doing. People continue to try to compare and put us together. It’s really not a comparison. Georges was great with the opposition that he was presented with, and we all see now what I’m doing with the opposition that I’m presented with, so I think we’re both great in our own light,” Usman said.

Usman is still an active fighter so if he keeps on winning like he has been, it will be hard for people to say that he’s not the greatest welterweight ever. But at the same time, Usman has a ton of respect for GSP and what he’s accomplished in the sport. It’s possible that, even in this day and age when everyone is rushing to crown the GOAT, both can be.

How do you compare Kamaru Usman and Georges St-Pierre?