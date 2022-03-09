Kamaru Usman lists three fighters he would like to see Colby Covington fight before setting up a trilogy

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman has explained what Colby Covington needs to do to set up a trilogy fight.

Last Saturday night at UFC 272, Colby Covington got himself back in the win column with a decision triumph over long-time rival Jorge Masvidal. While he didn’t have things all his own way, Covington was certainly the more dominant fighter out of the two – and his post-fight interview confirmed that he doesn’t plan on slowing down anytime soon.

Kamaru Usman, meanwhile, successfully defended his 170-pound crown against Covington back at UFC 268 in November. The win put him 2-0 up in their series and opened the door up for other challengers to try and claim the belt, including Leon Edwards, who is expected to go up against the champion during International Fight Week.

During a recent interview with ESPN, Usman explained how “Chaos” could potentially square off against him for a third time in the future.

“Right now it doesn’t make sense. Go out there and sell yourself. There’s a guy in the division that everyone is kinda giving all this hoopla about, so go out there. There’s a couple more fights you need to take on – you haven’t fought Gilbert Burns, you haven’t fought Vicente Luque, you haven’t fought Chimaev. So, yeah, go out there and get a couple of wins. Then, continue to sell yourself, and you can stake that claim and people won’t deny you.”

Usman went on to list Belal Muhammad as another potential opponent, but either way, it seems as if Covington has some work to do in the eyes of the king.

Do you think there’s a good chance we will see Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington 3 before one of them retires? If so, who would be the favourite in that fight? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!