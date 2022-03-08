Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal reveal what was said during their fight at UFC 272

Colby Covington and Jorge Masvidal have revealed the words they shared while fighting in the Octagon at UFC 272.

The former friends turned bitter enemies, Covington (17-3 MMA) and Masvidal (35-16 MMA), finally got the chance to settle their rivalry in the headliner of last Saturday’s pay-per-view event in Las Vegas.

The highly anticipated grudge match proved to be a one-sided affair, well, outside of one big right hand from ‘Gamebred’ in round four. Colby Covington was able to utilize his wrestling to exhaust and frustrate Jorge Masvidal, this before eventually piecing him up on the feet in the later rounds.

After twenty-five minutes of action, ‘Chaos’ received a unanimous decision victory from the judges, with all three scorecards having him well ahead on points.

Despite the decisive outcome, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington continued to jaw back and forth at one another following the final horn.

During their respective appearances at Saturday’s UFC 272 post-fight press conference, both men revealed what was being send during the contest.

“Me just telling him, ‘You’re still a bitch.’ Shit like that,” Jorge Masvidal said (h/t MMANews). “I don’t even know what he said, bro. But I know I just told him, ‘You’re a bitch. I’ll get you eventually.’”

As for the main event winner, Colby Covington shared the following information:

“I was telling him, ‘Yeah, I’m still your daddy. You know who your daddy is. I’m the king of Miami, so take this ass-whoopin’ like the little bitch. I’m glad you came out and took this ass whoopin.’”

Jorge Masvidal has since made it clear that he plans to fight ‘Chaos’ again, whether that be in the Octagon or in the streets of Miami.

As for Colby Covington, the former UFC interim welterweight champion called out Dustin Poirier for his next fight.