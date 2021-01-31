Kamaru Usman explains why he still has a chip on his shoulder headed into UFC 258

UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman explained why he still has a chip on his shoulder headed into his UFC 258 fight with Gilbert Burns.

Usman takes on Burns on February 13 in the main event of UFC 258 in a title fight that previously fell apart twice, at UFC 256 and at UFC 258. Despite going 12-0 so far in the UFC, there are many experts who believe Burns will win this fight. It’s that kind of thinking that has the UFC welterweight champion Usman admitting that he still has the chip on his shoulder because he wants to be the best in the world, and he wants to get more respect for everything that he has accomplished in the game.

Speaking to MMAjunkie.com’s John Morgan, Usman explained why he has a chip on his shoulder, and how that chip drives him to be the very best that he can be.

“It’s funny, actually. I’ve still got that chip on my shoulder. It’s actually almost even bigger now, and it’s because even with all of that, for some reason, people still don’t want to give you the respect that you deserve because of maybe their personal preference. But it is what it is,” Usman said.

“That chip is still on my shoulder because when I got into this, it wasn’t for legacy. It wasn’t for fame or money or anything of that nature. It was just simply to compete and prove that I am the best, that I can be the best at my time. And so that was my mindset, and it’s still my mindset. That’s the biggest thing that drives me, is competition. So as long as there’s competition out there, and as long as I’m — and that’s the biggest thing, I have to be honest with myself –as long as I’m honest with myself, and still capable and able to do it, I want to be the best. So that chip is still heavy on my shoulder.”

For Usman, this chip may be there for a long time, until fans and media start to recognize him as the greatest welterweight of all time. Right now it’s Georges St-Pierre and that seems unlikely to change anytime soon. But perhaps if Usman picks up a few more impressive wins, he will start to be recognized as the greatest ever.

What do you think Kamaru Usman needs to do to get this chip off his shoulder?