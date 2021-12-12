Kai Kara-France reacts after knocking out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269

UFC flyweight contender Kai Kara-France reacted after brutally knocking out former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269.

Kara-France entered the fight as the underdog despite being much more proven in the UFC flyweight division. As Garbrandt is a former UFC champ, he got the respect of coming into this fight as a small betting favorite. However, it was apparent quickly that the odds were wrong and that this was Kara-France’s fight to lose. Needed just one round to get the job done, Kara-France dropped Garbrandt twice with punches before finishing him via TKO.

For Kara-France, beating Garbrandt is by far the biggest win of his MMA career to date. With back-to-back knockout wins over Garbrandt and Rogerio Bontorin in 2021 alone, Kara-France has all sorts of momentum heading into 2022. At this point, he could be just one more win away from fighting UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno in a potential rematch. Remember, the two fought two years ago at UFC 245, with Moreno edging out a close decision, which shows that Kara-France is close to joining the 125lbs division’s elite.

Taking to his social media after knocking out Garbrandt at UFC 269, Kara-France reacted to his latest victory inside the Octagon. Take a look at what “Don’t Blink” wrote below.

Just a Maori boy from Aotearoa, New Zealand! Stand up NZ!!!!! It’s my time! #meanmaori #teamdontblink #ufc269

As for what’s next for Kara-France, at this point he is likely just one win away from getting a title shot at 125lbs. Taking a look at the flyweight division, some potential opponents for Kara-France include Askar Askarov, Alexandre Pantoja, and Alex Perez. He is one of the most exciting flyweights in the game and the performance against Garbrandt showed that.

What do you think is next for Kai Kara-France after knocking out Cody Garbrandt at UFC 269?