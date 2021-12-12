Julianna Pena offers Amanda Nunes immediate rematch following crazy upset at UFC 269

New UFC women’s bantamweight champ Julianna Pena offered former champ Amanda Nunes an immediate rematch following her crazy upset at UFC 269.

Pena submitted Nunes in the second round in what was one of the craziest upsets we have ever seen in MMA history. After Nunes won the first round, Pena was able to get the better of Nunes on the feet in the second round, and then she got her to the ground and choked her out. It was an absolutely amazing showing by Pena, who proved that she was a worthy challenger for the title. Still, there are many people who believe this was a bit of a fluke and they want to see a rematch as soon as possible, and Pena is all for that happening.

Speaking to the media following her huge win over Nunes at UFC 269, Pena offered up an immediate rematch to Nunes, suggesting that the rematch could happen very shortly.

“We can do it next, I’m free next month, two months from now – whenever they want to do it I’m ready. If she wants to do a rematch, we can do a rematch,” Pena said (via MMAjunkie.com).

As far as the win itself goes, Pena always knew that she always had the to dethrone Nunes.

“Everybody thinks I am just only versed on the ground or that I’m just a ground person, but in mixed martial arts you have to be versed everywhere. On the feet, in the clinch and I’m confident on the ground. Wherever the fight goes I’m comfortable,” Pena said. “Amanda’s been such a great champion and she’s done so much for the sport, so for me to take down arguably the greatest of all time is something that’s still sinking in right now.”

