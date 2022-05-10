UFC 277 to host interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France

The UFC will hold an interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France later this summer.

It will be UFC 277 which will take place on July 30th, 2022 at a TBD location. Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed that a Moreno (19-6 MMA) vs Kara-France (24-9 MMA) fight is in the works.

Ariel Helwani took to ‘Twitter‘ saying:

“The UFC is working on finalizing an interim flyweight title fight between Brandon Moreno and Kai Kara-France at UFC 277 on July 30, sources say.”

The two fighters previously met at UFC 245 in December 2019. It was Moreno who won via unanimous decision.

Moreno is coming off his most recent loss to Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2 MMA) at UFC 270 in January of this year where he lost his flyweight title. It was to be their third consecutive fight as the two had previously fought at UFC 263 in June of 2021, where Moreno won via submission, and at UFC 256, where they fought to a majority draw.

Kara-France boasts a record of 3 wins in a row, beating Askar Askarov (14-1 MMA), Cody Garbrandt (12-5 MMA) and Rogerio Bontorin (16-4 MMA) respectively.

The latest UFC 277 line-up now includes:

Brandon Moreno vs. Kai Kara-France – for interim flyweight title

Derrick Lewis vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Anthony Smith

Mariya Agapova vs. Ji Yeon Kim

Paulo Costa vs. Luke Rockhold

Are you looking forward to Moreno vs Kara-France II? Do you think Moreno can get back into the win column?