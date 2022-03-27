Deiveson Figueiredo wants Kai Kara-France next: “Congratulations you dirty Kiwi, you just punched your ticket with the God of War”

UFC men’s flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants his next title defense to come against Kai Kara-France.

Kara-France (24-9 MMA) extended his current win streak to three in a row this evening in Columbus, scoring a unanimous decision victory over #2 ranked flyweight contender Askar Askarov.

Prior to handing ‘Bullet’ his first career loss this evening, the Kiwi was coming off back-to-back knockout victories over opponents Rogerio Bontorin and Cody Garbrandt.

Given Kai’s recent success, Deiveson Figueiredo would prefer to fight ‘Don’t Blink’ next as opposed to having a fourth fight with Brandon Moreno.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

‘Daico’ took to Twitter where he shared the following words after Kara-France’s big win.

Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. 🇧🇷 Vs🇦🇺 let’s make it happen @danawhite pic.twitter.com/mysuGl9Wsa — Deiveson (@Daico_Deiveson) March 27, 2022

“Congratulations you dirty kiwi @kaikarafrance you just punched your ticket with the God of War. @theassassinbaby you just took the back seat. You are 0- 2 against @Pantojamma if you could beat him I’ll give you the next title shot. 🇧🇷 Vs🇦🇺 let’s make it happen @danawhite”

Deiveson Figueiredo (21-2-1 MMA) has had three straight fights with Brandon Moreno (19-6-2 MMA), the most recent resulting in a unanimous decision victory to reclaim the promotions flyweight title at UFC 270.

Moreno caught wind of Figueiredo’s tweet and responded on Instagram by suggesting he should have an interim title fight with Kai Kara-France, this while ‘Daico’ deciphers his fighting future.

It will be interesting to see if the UFC does opt to give Figueiredo a fresh challenge in Kara-France, or if they will stick to the original plan of a quadrilogy bout with Moreno.

Who would you prefer to see Deiveson Figueiredo fight next, Kai Kara-France or Brandon Moreno?