Jon Anik suggests voting board for UFC Hall of Fame: ‘Every case is unique’

Jon Anik Suggests Voting Board for UFC Hall of Fame

During an appearance on MMAJunkie Radio, Jon Anik shared his belief that the UFC Hall of Fame could benefit from a voting board.

“It’s pretty simple, right? I have hosted the UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony for 12 or 13 years, but the Hall of Fame is a little bit clunky,” Anik told MMA Junkie Radio. “Not only is there no voting body, but the Hall of Fame is comprised of four separate unique wings. So there are a lot of different ways to get into the Hall of Fame.”

Anik said in the case of Jim Miller, a voting body can break down the fan favorite’s career and determine if it’s worthy of the Hall.

“Now, Jim Miller is the all-time wins leader. Donald Cerrone did amazing things. Charles Oliveira did a lot of the things that Jim Miller and Donald Cerrone did, but he also won the sport’s ultimate prize. Donald Cerrone had a longer winning streak than Jim Miller did. He at least competed for the undisputed championship. Every case is unique. I would like to see it be a broad voting body that determines these things.”

Whether or not the UFC will ever heed Anik’s advice remains to be seen, but some fans online are already in agreement with the play-by-play commentator.