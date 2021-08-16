Justin Jaynes was cut by the UFC on his birthday, says coach

UFC featherweight fighter Justin Jaynes was cut by the UFC on his birthday, says his coach at Xtreme Couture, Eric Nicksick.

Jaynes most recently made headlines when he admitted he bet his entire $25,000 purse on himself in June for his fight against Charles Rosa. Although Jaynes put up a valiant effort and nearly had a third-round comeback submission win, he ultimately came up short and lost a split decision. The loss to Rosa dropped Jaynes’ UFC record to 1-4 with a four-fight losing skid. Typically, when a fighter loses four in a row, they will be released by the promotion, so it’s not surprising that he was released considering his record. However, what is especially odd about this cut is that the UFC allegedly waited until his 32nd birthday on August 10 to inform Jaynes that he was cut for a fight that took place back on June 26.

Taking to his social media to vent his frustrations, Jaynes’ coach Nicksick revealed that “Guitar Hero” had been released by the UFC, along with featherweight fighter Kai Kamaka III. According to the coach, it’s further proof that just because a fighter helps the UFC out by taking a fight on short notice, there is no guarantee that the company will keep them.

For all you young fighters out there, keep this in mind; @kaiboikamaka goes 1-2-1 in the UFC. 3 of the 4 fights were short notice fights. Just because you’re doing “the company a favor,” doesn’t necessarily mean it comes full circle when it’s renegotiation time. #itsonlybusiness — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) August 15, 2021

Or how about our guy, @JustinJaynesMMA . Fights Camacho on 2 day notice Tucker 3 weeks notice and cut to 145lbs Benitez 2 weeks notice Smith 3 days notice Rosa 8 week camp GETS CUT ON HIS BIRTHDAY. #itsonlybusiness

Do you think the UFC made the right call cutting Justin Jaynes or should he have been given one more fight in the Octagon?