Charles Oliveira open to future boxing match: “I want to test myself”

UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira says he is open to a future boxing match, saying that “I want to test myself” in the ring.

Oliveira is the best lightweight fighter in MMA right now and the UFC champion, so he has plenty of opponents to face in the Octagon — including UFC superstar Dustin Poirier — before he even thinks about making a move to boxing. But in a recent interview with AG Fight, Oliveira admitted that he is interested in making the move to the sport of boxing in the future. According to “Do Bronx,” he is intrigued by participating in a boxing match.

“Everything I want to do, I dedicate myself 100 percent to it. To be able to do and happen. One of the things that I see happening a lot is people doing these boxing matches. Maybe I can’t do a boxing match later on. It’s something that makes money. It’s something that’s coming up cool, all MMA fighters are doing it. So, everything I propose to do, I do very well, I dedicate myself 100 percent. And who knows, an opportunity to do a boxing match may arise. I think I would like to do it,” Oliveira said. “I wanted to do a boxing match, test myself in boxing. It’s something that’s been making a lot of money for everyone and it would be nice to do. I don’t have any name in mind, but if the opportunity arose, I would definitely like to do it.”

It seems like Oliveira is just the latest MMA fighter to compete in boxing. Clearly, there is a lot of money to be made right now, so perhaps “Do Bronx” wants a piece of that pie, too.

Do you want to see Charles Oliveira compete in boxing, and if so, how do you think he would fare making the transition from MMA to boxing?