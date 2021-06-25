Justin Jaynes betting entire $25,000 purse on himself against Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30

UFC featherweight Justin Jaynes said he is betting his entire $25,000 purse on himself against Charles Rosa this weekend at UFC Vegas 30.

Jaynes and Rosa meet in the second fight of the night at Saturday’s UFC Vegas 30 event. For Jaynes, this is absolutely a must-win fight for the man known as “The Guitar Hero.” Jaynes kicked off his UFC career last summer with an incredible knockout victory over Frank Camacho in a fantastic short-notice debut for himself, but since then, Jaynes has lost three fights by stoppage. The UFC is giving him one more fight against Rosa and Jaynes knows that he has to go out there and get his hand raised. In fact, he’s so confident that he is going to get the job done that he says he is betting his entire fight purse on himself.

Speaking to Overtime Heroics ahead of his fight against Charles Rosa at UFC Vegas 30, Jaynes confirmed that he is placing a monster bet on himself to get his hand raised, and he said that all of his coaches are doing the same thing. The entire team believes that he has the skills to defeat Rosa and they are putting all of their eggs in their basket this Saturday.

“As soon as the betting line comes out between Justin Jaynes and Charles Rosa, I’m putting my entire fight contract on myself, and my coaches are doing that as well. I’m betting close to 25K that I’m winning my fight because that’s how much I believe in myself. This is all in for me, and if I lose this fight, I do not get paid and my coaches do not get paid either. And that won’t be as bad as losing my job of being in the UFC,” Jaynes said.

