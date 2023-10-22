Justin Gaethje wants title shot against Islam Makhachev following UFC 294: “It’s a fresh matchup”
Justin Gaethje is calling for another opportunity at the UFC Lightweight Championship.
Gaethje witnessed the rematch between Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski at UFC 294. Makhachev made short work of Volkanovski, scoring a first-round finish after landing a clean head kick, followed by ground-and-pound. Now, there is a debate over who should be next in line for a shot at Makhachev’s gold.
Charles Oliveira was due for a rematch with Islam, but he ended up suffering a cut during sparring. Those in favor of “do Bronx” point to his definitive wins over Gaethje and Beneil Dariush.
RELATED: ISLAM MAKHACHEV REACTS AFTER DANA WHITE MULLS POTENTIAL PLAN TO REBOOK CHARLES OLIVEIRA FIGHT: “I DON’T THINK IT’S A GOOD IDEA”
Justin Gaethje Calls For Another UFC Title Shot
During the UFC 294 post-fight show, Justin Gaethje expressed his belief that fight fans want to see him challenge Islam Makhachev for the 155-pound gold (h/t MMAFighting).
“I’m No. 2, I knocked out Poirier,” Gaethje said during the UFC 294 post-fight show. “I mean, Charles Oliveira is ahead of me, but he already lost to Makhachev. I have not fought Makhachev. It’s a fresh matchup, a new matchup, and I think that’s what the fans are looking for.
“I think [Makhachev] would have beaten Oliveira just the same [as Volkanovski]. Oliveira beat me, MMA math doesn’t work. I’ve said he’s not Khabib [Nurmagomedov], but he might be, so I just want to go out there and figure it out.”
Gaethje went on to say that while Islam has looked unstoppable, he’d throw the kitchen sink at him if he gets an opportunity.
“I’ve been here for a long time,” Gaethje said. “I’ve been doing this s*** for a long time, but I’ve earned my spot. I knocked out Dustin Poirier.
“Is Islam Makhachev beatable? I don’t know, but I’m going to give everything as I always have.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Justin Gaethje UFC