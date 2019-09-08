Justin Gaethje unloads on Conor McGregor

Justin Gaethje absolutely went off on Conor McGregor shortly following the conclusion of today’s UFC 242 event in Abu Dhabi.

After Khabib Nurmagomedov defeated Dustin Poirier by third round submission in the evenings main event, the Russian was called out by his bitter rival Conor McGregor.

The brash Irish superstar took to Twitter where he requested that the UFC “book the rematch for Moscow”.

McGregor had of course lost to ‘The Eagle’ in his most recent octagon appearance at UFC 229, succumbing to a rear-naked choke.

When Justin Gaethje caught wind of McGregor’s tweet, he sent the following harsh reply to ‘Mystic Mac’.

😂 you’re a tool. You have lost everything already. You are a shit human, father, and husband. Fuck you. — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) September 8, 2019

Not exactly sure what Conor McGregor did to rub Justin Gaethje the wrong way, but clearly there is some hard feelings between the two.

Justin Gaethje is set to return to the Octagon at next weekend’s UFC Vancouver event for a highly anticipated lightweight scrap with Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone.

Gaethje (20-2 MMA) will enter the event-headlining bout on a two-fight win streak, this after scoring first round knockout victories over James Vick and Edson Barboza in his most recent appearances.

Conor McGregor has yet to respond to Gaethje’s tweet, but one can only assume that a reply is coming.

‘Notorious’ was actually slated to face ‘The Highlight’ at UFC 240, which would have taken place in New York instead of Edmonton, but that bout fell through after McGregor suffered a hand injury.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com September 7, 2019