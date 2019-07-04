Justin Gaethje reveals that he turned down a fight with Tony Ferguson

Could you imagine a fight between lightweight standouts Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje? Well it almost happened!

According to Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA), the UFC had offered him a fight with Tony Ferguson on just four weeks notice at June’s UFC 238 event in Chicago.

Unfortunately for fight fans, the proposed Ferguson vs. Gaethje bout never came to fruition. Justin recently explained his decision to turn down the fight with Tony Ferguson in an interview with TSN’s always classy Aaron Bronsteter.

Justin Gaethje: "They called me to fight Tony (Ferguson) on four weeks notice and I can't do that." pic.twitter.com/5QBhf4zZ5x — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) July 4, 2019

“They called me to fight Tony (Ferguson), it was four weeks notice.. I can’t do that. I can’t go in there compromised,” Justin Gaethje explained. “It is a huge opportunity to miss out on but I asked them (the UFC) if they could push it until Saturday (UFC 239), but they couldn’t do it. So, ‘Cowboy’ got the bid. I mean I would love to fight Tony. I want to fight the Russian (Khabib). I got to get through Tony, or through one of those guys.”

When asked if Tony Ferguson seemed like the obvious choice for his next fight Justin Gaethje responded with the following.

“I think Tony earned his shot at the title. I think he would be foolish to fight me or anybody before he fought the winner of Khabib vs. Poirier. So yea, that is my answer.”

Justin Gaethje was last seen in action at March’s UFC Philadelphia event, where he scored a first round knockout victory over dangerous Brazilian striker Edson Barboza. That made it back to back knockout victories for Gaethje, as he had previously scored an incredible knockout victory over James Vick in August of 2018.

Meanwhile, former UFC interim lightweight title holder Tony Ferguson was last seen in action at June’s aforementioned pay-per-view event in Chicago where he picked up a somewhat controversial win over Donald Cerrone. That victory extended ‘El Cucuy’s’ incredible win streak to twelve in a row.

