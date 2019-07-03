Joe Rogan explains why Tony Ferguson is ‘scariest guy’ at lightweight

For Joe Rogan’s money, Tony Ferguson has proven to be the UFC lightweight division’s worst nightmare.

Ferguson has not suffered a defeat since May 2012. Barack Obama was in office serving his first term, the Chicago Cubs still hadn’t won a World Series since 1908, and Benson Henderson was the UFC lightweight champion. Since that loss to Michael Johnson, Ferguson has been on a 12-fight tear. He’s stopped nine of his 12 fallen foes in that span.

Rogan took to his “JRE MMA” podcast to give his take on what makes Tony Ferguson so feared among the stacked 155-pound division:

“Tony Ferguson’s an animal. He’s the scariest guy at 155 in my world cause he don’t get tired. That ‘Cowboy’ fight freaked me out. ‘Cowboy’ looked like Tony had bricks in his gloves. His face was all busted up, Tony didn’t look like he had a scratch on him and Tony wasn’t even tired.

“It’s crazy man, he has insane power. It’s a weird thing cause Tony does stuff to people and he doesn’t get tired.”

Rogan also went on to praise “El Cucuy’s” ability to absorb damage and return fire until his opponent falls or the final horn sounds.

“The thing is Tony’s pace is so disturbing. It’s so disturbing. Because I watch him fight guys and I’m like, ‘how do you keep up with that.’ Nobody keeps up with it. You gotta crack him. You gotta catch him. Anthony [Pettis] caught him, but he broke his hand. But Pettis had him hurt and Lando had him hurt. Lando Vannata cracked him and had him hurt. He knows how to survive though.”

Tony Ferguson was last in action at UFC 238. He defeated Donald Cerrone via TKO. While Ferguson is widely considered to be deserving of a UFC lightweight title shot, it remains to be seen if he’ll get the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Dustin Poirier.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/3/2019.