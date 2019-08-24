Justin Gaethje reveals that Donald Cerrone has previously knocked him out in sparring

Fan favorite Justin Gaethje will return to the Octagon next month in Vancouver, for a fight with MMA legend Donald Cerrone.

The highly anticipated lightweight scrap will headline the September 14 event in Canada, and could produce the lightweight divisions next title challenger.

Justin Gaethje (20-2 MMA) will enter UFC Vancouver on two-fight winning streak, his latest being a first round knockout victory over Edson Barboza at March’s UFC on ESPN event in Philadelphia.

Prior to that, ‘The Highlight’ was coming off a sensational one-punch knockout of James Vick at UFC Lincoln.

Gaethje now meets mixed martial arts legend Donald Cerrone (36-12 MMA). ‘Cowboy’ recently had his three fight winning streak snapped by Tony Ferguson at June’s UFC 238 event in Chicago.

Prior to the setback, Cerrone had scored stoppage wins over Mike Perry and Alexander Hernandez, which was followed by a unanimous decision victory over Al Iaquinta.

Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone also have a history. The pair trained and sparred together back in 2012. Gaethje openly admits that ‘Cowboy’ got the better of him seven years ago, and is now eager to return the favor at next month’s UFC event in Vancouver.

“Yeah, he knocked me out. He dropped me in sparring, it was 2012.” Justin Gaethje explained in an interview with MMAJunkie. “I don’t even know if I ever had a pro fight at the time. I was a kid then and a man now and I’m excited to get in there and give him back that one.”

Despite being roughed up by ‘Cowboy’ in the past, Gaethje is not worried about their prior sparring sessions playing a role in their upcoming fight.

“Oh absolutely not. Nothing pops into my head when the fight’s going on, it’s pure instincts. You cannot think, it’s too fast to watch.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 24, 2019