Bill Goldberg and Jorge Masvidal have an interesting exchange on Twitter

Wrestling Icon Bill Goldberg and surging UFC welterweight contender Jorge Masvidal had an interesting exchange on social media this weekend.

No, the wrestling legend did not give ‘Gamebred’ the famous words of “You’re next!”, but he did have some fun with the UFC standout.

It all started after Louis Gregory shared a photo on Twitter of himself sandwiched between Jorge Masvidal and Mike Brown.

‘Uncle Louie’ captioned the photo with the following message:

“This is a tough guy sandwich. I’m just the burger!! Where’s @Goldberg when I need him!!!! @GamebredFighter @UncleLouie @mikebrownmma #TitanFC56 @UFCFightPass”

Jorge Masvidal (34-13 MMA) would later respond to the post with the following message for Bill Goldberg.

.@Goldberg don’t want to get that knee. Spear don’t work on me #supernecessary https://t.co/RH2WVOCmaf — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 24, 2019

“@Goldberg don’t want to get that knee. Spear don’t work on me #supernecessary”

The WWE Hall of Famer would later respond to ‘Gamebred’ and showed the Miami native some serious props.

You are correct my friend but if I remember we are in a completely different weight class! Plus I’m in the seniors division 🤙😬 https://t.co/a3YaG0SoB1 — Bill Goldberg (@Goldberg) August 24, 2019

“You are correct my friend but if I remember we are in a completely different weight class! Plus I’m in the seniors division.”

Jorge Masvidal, who scored the fastest KO in promotional history at UFC 239, would later reply to Bill Goldberg with the following show of respect.

Can’t fool me. You are in better shape than half the jabronis out there https://t.co/bGB3QHCs8p — Jorge Masvidal UFC (@GamebredFighter) August 24, 2019

“Can’t fool me. You are in better shape than half the jabronis out there.”

Masvidal is coming off back-to-back knockout victories over perennial welterweight contenders Ben Askren and Darren Till in his most recent Octagon appearances.

‘Gamebred’ had starched the Liverpool native at March’s event in London, before needing just 5-seconds to dismantle Ben Askren at UFC 239.

Jorge Masvidal is now being linked to a potential fight with Nate Diaz which could occur as early as UFC 244.

As for Bill Goldberg, the former WWE Champion most recently stepped foot in the ring at Summer Slam, where he defeated Dolph Ziggler.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com August 24, 2019