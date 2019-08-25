Bellator 225 Results and Highlights

By
Chris Taylor
-
Matt Mitrione

Bellator 225 is currently taking place from Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight rematch featuring Matt Mitrione taking on Sergei Kharitonov.

In the pairs first encounter at Bellator 215, Matt Mitrione landed a brutal, but unintentional, kick to the groin of Sergei Kharitonov, which caused the fight to end in a no-contest after just 15 seconds of action.

Matt Mitrione will enter Bellator 225 sporting a professional record of 13-6. The former NFL player has earned wins over MMA notables Fedor Emelianenko, Roy Nelson and Derrick Lewis during his career.

As for Sergei Kharitonov, the veteran Russian fighter sports a record of 28-6 in MMA. Kharitonov holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski and Roy Nelson during his career.

Get all of the Bellator 225 Results and Highlights below:

Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov —

Vitaly Minakov vs. Timothy Johnson —

David Rickels vs. Yaroslav Amosov —

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rudy –

Alejandra Lara vs. Taylor Turner —

Bellator 225 Prelims:

Kastroit Xhema vs. Connor Dixon — Dixon def. Xhema via submission (armbar) at 2:08 of Round 3

Corey Browning vs. Nick Newell — Newell def. Browning via submission (arm triangle) at 3:15 of Round 1

Austin Vanderford vs. Joseph Creer — Vanderford def. Creer via TKO (doctor) at 5:00 of Round 2.

Sabah Homasi vs. Micah Terrill — Homasi def. Terrill via KO at 0:17 of Round 1

Ricky Bandejas vs. Ahmet Kayretli — Bandejas def. Kayretli via KO at 1:21 of Round 1

Khonry Gracie vs. Oscar Vera — Gracie def. Vera submission (armbar) at 2:50 of Round 1

Mike Kimbel vs. Chris Disonell — Disonell def. Kimbel via TKO at 4:54 Round 1

Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitsky — Gozali def. Muravitsky via submission (heel hook) at 0:11 of Round 1

Jon Manley vs. Thiago Rela — Manley def. Rela via submission (RNC) at 4:47 of Round 3.

Who are you picking to win tonight’s Bellator 225 fights? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

This article first appeared on bjpenn.com August 24, 2019

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR