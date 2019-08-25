Bellator 225 is currently taking place from Webster Bank Arena in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

The event is headlined by a heavyweight rematch featuring Matt Mitrione taking on Sergei Kharitonov.

In the pairs first encounter at Bellator 215, Matt Mitrione landed a brutal, but unintentional, kick to the groin of Sergei Kharitonov, which caused the fight to end in a no-contest after just 15 seconds of action.

Matt Mitrione will enter Bellator 225 sporting a professional record of 13-6. The former NFL player has earned wins over MMA notables Fedor Emelianenko, Roy Nelson and Derrick Lewis during his career.

As for Sergei Kharitonov, the veteran Russian fighter sports a record of 28-6 in MMA. Kharitonov holds wins over Alistair Overeem, Andrei Arlovski and Roy Nelson during his career.

Get all of the Bellator 225 Results and Highlights below:

Matt Mitrione vs. Sergei Kharitonov —

Vitaly Minakov vs. Timothy Johnson —

David Rickels vs. Yaroslav Amosov —

Tyrell Fortune vs. Rudy –

Alejandra Lara vs. Taylor Turner —

Bellator 225 Prelims:

Kastroit Xhema vs. Connor Dixon — Dixon def. Xhema via submission (armbar) at 2:08 of Round 3

Corey Browning vs. Nick Newell — Newell def. Browning via submission (arm triangle) at 3:15 of Round 1

Victory for @NotoriousNewell in his @BellatorMMA debut 👊 The congenital amputee improves to 16-2 🤩 pic.twitter.com/PpmQm8XqZS — DAZN USA (@DAZN_USA) August 25, 2019

Austin Vanderford vs. Joseph Creer — Vanderford def. Creer via TKO (doctor) at 5:00 of Round 2.

Sabah Homasi vs. Micah Terrill — Homasi def. Terrill via KO at 0:17 of Round 1

Ricky Bandejas vs. Ahmet Kayretli — Bandejas def. Kayretli via KO at 1:21 of Round 1

Khonry Gracie vs. Oscar Vera — Gracie def. Vera submission (armbar) at 2:50 of Round 1

Mike Kimbel vs. Chris Disonell — Disonell def. Kimbel via TKO at 4:54 Round 1

Aviv Gozali vs. Eduard Muravitsky — Gozali def. Muravitsky via submission (heel hook) at 0:11 of Round 1

11 seconds was all it took for Aviv Gozali! Aviv locks in the fastest sub in Bellator history with this beautiful heel hook! #Bellator225 pic.twitter.com/fRDJoXIrjo — Bellator MMA (@BellatorMMA) August 24, 2019

Jon Manley vs. Thiago Rela — Manley def. Rela via submission (RNC) at 4:47 of Round 3.

