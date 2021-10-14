Justin Gaethje promises to finish Michael Chandler as “violently as possible” at UFC 268

UFC lightweight contender Justin Gaethje says that he promises to finish Michael Chandler as “violently as possible” at UFC 268.

Gaethje hasn’t competed since last October when he lost by submission to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 253. Chandler, meanwhile, is coming off of a vacant title fight TKO loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 263. When Gaethje and Chandler meet next month at UFC 268, it promises to be an action-packed fight between two of the best lightweights in the world. And as far as Gaethje goes, it will be like many of his fights: brutal and violent.

Speaking to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Gaethje spoke about his upcoming fight with Chandler. Like every time he steps into the Octagon, “The Highlight” it promising his fans a war.

“There’s only one common denominator in every single one of those fights and that’s myself. So, it is what it is, that’s how I fight. This fight will be just the same. I’m gonna go out there and try and break this dude as fast as possible, as violently as possible. ‘Most violent man’ and all that bullshit, doesn’t matter, I’m 22-3 with 19 knockouts, which one of those dudes can say that, which one of those dudes can say they got nine bonuses in their first seven fights, not one of them. The common denominator is gonna be me every single time. It’s the way I fight, it’s why they pay me so much money,” Gaethje said (via MMANews.com).

Both Gaethje and Chandler are ranked in the top-five right now at 155lbs, so this is a very important fight between two of the best lightweights in the world. It’s possible that, with an impressive victory, the winner could be next in line for a title shot at 155lbs.

Who do you think wins this fight between Justin Gaethje and Michael Chandler at UFC 268?