Justin Gaethje “loved” seeing Conor McGregor get knocked out: “There is nothing that makes me happier”

Justin Gaethje was very happy to see Conor McGregor get knocked out by Dustin Poirier at UFC 257.

Throughout McGregor’s career, he has been full of trash talk, but in his last two fights that have changed. However, the Irishman and Gaethje have still taken shots at one another, and many thought they would fight last year, but it never came to fruition. After all the talk, “The Highlight” says he loved seeing a loudmouth like McGregor get knocked out.

“For him to come out and say he wants a title shot next in a rematch with Poirier, or his coach, they are f*****g idiots,” Gaethje said to ESPN. “He has been treated special over and over and over and he didn’t capitalize on this opportunity. That event was for him, that event was for him to win. He wants to be Mr. Humble now but you know he would be an a**hole if he won that fight.

“I don’t feel bad for him, I’m happy for Poirier, I’m happy Poirier went out there did his job, and finished him,” Gaethje continued. “I love seeing a loudmouth get knocked out, there is nothing that makes me happier. Seeing a piece of s**t get put down, that was great, I loved it.”

Justin Gaethje is coming off a second-round submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov for the lightweight title. Before that, he TKO’d Tony Ferguson to win the interim lightweight title.

Conor McGregor, meanwhile, is coming off the KO loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 257. In the fight before, the Irishman TKO’d Donald Cerrone in 40 seconds.

Whether or not Gaethje and McGregor would fight one another is uncertain at this time. However, they do seem to have a rivalry, and given both men are coming off a loss, perhaps they do end up fighting next.

