Michael Chandler believes people can’t “overlook” Ben Askren against Jake Paul

Michael Chandler knows Jake Paul picked Ben Askren for a reason, but he believes people can’t overlook “Funky” in their fight.

On April 17, Paul is set for his third professional boxing match against Askren in what should be a very intriguing bout. This will be the first time Paul fights a legit fighter, as his other two wins are over a YouTuber and an ex-NBA player.

Although Askren is not known for his striking, Chandler, who was wrestling teammates with Funky, believes the former Bellator and ONE Championship welterweight champion has what it takes to beat Paul.

“I love it man, I wasn’t sure it was going to happen. I just love every good thing that happens to Ben Askren,” Michael Chandler said on the Pat McAfee show. “Say what you want about him. A lot of people don’t know him as I know him, he’s like a big brother to me, he’s a guy I would consider one of my best friends and teammates for life. I’m excited about it. Number one, let’s be honest, Ben isn’t the most talented striker. If you are Jake Paul you chose the right mixed martial artist to step inside the boxing ring.

“But, I’m telling you right now, don’t overlook my man Ben. Number one, I hope he is getting paid a grip. Number two, I’m tuning in, I might even be there boxing ringside because that will be a fun one. I think it is awesome,” Chandler continued. “Truthfully, I would never hate on anybody for making a living and doing what they are doing. The Paul brothers, fighting Mayweather and the basketball player and KSI. It is not a real sport necessarily but it is fun to watch. It is good for the sport, it is entertainment and you will see it more and more.”

Jake Paul, as mentioned, is 2-0 as a pro boxer with two KO wins and has said he will KO Askren under five seconds. Ben Askren, however, has promised a seventh-round TKO in his pro boxing debut.

Michael Chandler, meanwhile, had a successful UFC debut as he scored a first-round TKO win over Dan Hooker at UFC 257.

Do you think Ben Askren could beat Jake Paul as Michael Chandler suggests?