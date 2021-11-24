Dustin Poirier plans to bring Charles Oliveira into ‘deep waters’ to see ‘who really wants it more’ at UFC 269

Dustin Poirier is hoping to test Charles Oliveira’s grit and will when they meet in the main event of UFC 269 on December 11.

Oliveira is set to defend his lightweight title against Poirier in an intriguing scrap. Both men have proven to be the best at lightweight and heading into the fight, “The Diamond” is hoping to bring this fight to the deep waters to see who wants the fight more.

“I would love to for the fight to reach that point where we all find out in front of the world,” Poirier told MMA Junkie. “That’s the goal of mine to get this fight into those deep waters and see who really wants it more, see who is willing to bleed more and leave it all out there because I know I will. No question about it.

“But going to what Justin (Gaethje) said, Dude, I’ve said this,” Poirier continued. “I’m saying the same sh*t over and over again and it feels corny, but when a fighter goes out there – where our last fight is the most important – and he got hurt, came back the second round, and showed championship grit and finished Michael Chandler, a guy who just took Justin to the to hell. So if that says anything, you know, you’re as good as your last fight. He’s a world champion.”

Entering the fight, Dustin Poirier has seen all the talk that Charles Oliveira is underestimated. Yet, the American has made it clear he is not underestimating the champ as he knows this will be a tough fight for him. He also is taking it seriously as he knows winning the belt is massive for his legacy.

“Yeah, man, I don’t like that and I don’t want to get caught up in that mindset,” Poirier said. “A fight is a fight and this guy is very dangerous. He has so many finishes in the UFC, so much experience. And I’m not putting that aside. This is a huge fight for him, for his legacy, for me, and for my legacy. All the experience throughout our whole career has built up to this fight, you know. The guy is very dangerous and very capable. And yeah, that’s all I got to say. I respect his journey to get where he’s at, to be the undisputed champ because I have a similar one.”

Who do you think will win, Dustin Poirier or Charles Oliveira?