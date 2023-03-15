Justin Gaethje argues that he’s the most exciting fighter in UFC history: “It’s not on purpose it’s just who I am”

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Justin Gaethje believes he’s the most exciting fighter ever.

‘The Highlight’ has been out of the cage since his title bid against Charles Oliveira last May. Prior to the bout, ‘Do Bronx’ missed weight and was stripped of his lightweight gold. As a result, only Gaethje was eligible to win the championship at UFC 274 last year.

In the end, it didn’t matter, as the Brazilian won by first-round submission. Almost a year on from that defeat, Gaethje is set to return in the co-main event of UFC 286 this Saturday night. ‘Ataman’ enters the contest riding a six-fight winning streak, last knocking out Rafael dos Anjos last July.

Ahead of his return at UFC 286, Justin Gaethje discussed the fight at media day. There, ‘The Highlight’ previewed his fight against Rafael Fiziev, but also made an interesting argument.

At UFC 286 media day, Gaethje argued that he’s the most exciting fighter in MMA history. The former interim lightweight champion also paid respect to legends Anderson Silva, and Jon Jones as well, adding that they are his second and third choices.

“I’m the most exciting fighter that’s ever stepped in the octagon in the history of our sport.” “Justin Gaethje remarked at UFC 286 media day earlier today. “Of course I pride myself in that… I don’t just believe it, you believe it. You believe it to be true. It’s not on purpose, it’s just who I am. It’s how I compete, I’m cut from this cloth as they say.”

He continued, “Number two and three? If Fiziev keeps it up he’ll be up there pretty soon. But my most exciting fighters that I remember is Anderson Silva, back in the day. And, Jon Jones, going through the TRT era.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you agree with Justin Gaethje? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!