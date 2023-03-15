Conor McGregor names Nate Diaz the toughest opponent he’s had in his career: “I look forward to completing that trilogy”

While they might be rivals, Conor McGregor still holds a lot of respect for Nate Diaz.

‘The Notorious’ is currently preparing for his return to the octagon. McGregor has been out of action since a broken leg in his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in July 2021. Due to the injury, he’s been on the shelf for over a year and a half.

However, the Irishman is back in the training room, and already has his next bout scheduled. McGregor is currently expected to face Michael Chandler later this year, although, the date is yet to be announced. Furthermore, the two lightweights are currently coaching this season of The Ultimate Fighter.

Ahead of his return to the cage, Conor McGregor discussed his return in a recent interview with Adam’s Apple. There, the former champion discussed his time on The Ultimate Fighter, as well as his role in the upcoming ‘Road House’ film with Jake Gyllenhaal.

However, the former double-champion also praised Nate Diaz as the toughest fighter he’s faced in his career thus far. McGregor faced the Stockton slugger on two occasions in 2016.

Diaz famously stepped in on short notice to defeat the-then featherweight champion at UFC 196 by submission. Meanwhile, McGregor avenged his loss that August at UFC 202 by decision to even the series at 1-1.

“I’ve had a great experience with The Ultimate Fighter reality show,” Conor McGregor stated in the interview. “Some great fights on the show, I got some training in with the young and hungry guys. Yeah, that’s it, now we’ll face off with [Michael] Chandler and get it going.”

“[Nate] Diaz was a tough cat.” The former champion stated when asked who his toughest opponent was. “I look forward to completing that trilogy with Nate at some stage.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Conor McGregor vs. Nate Diaz 3? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!